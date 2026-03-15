Awareness Seminar For Fishermen At Juvvaladinne Harbour On March 17

NELLORE: An awareness seminar for fishermen will be held at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour on March 17 at 10.30 am, according to fisheries joint director Dr Shanti.

In a press release issued on Sunday, she said the programme is being organised as per the directions of the Andhra Pradesh fisheries department commissioner to educate fishermen about government regulations and ensure compliance while carrying out fishing activities.

Officials will explain the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fisheries Regulation Act and the related 1995 rules. Participants will also be briefed on safety measures, guidelines and regulations to be followed during marine fishing.

Fishermen from coastal villages, along with village elders and community representatives, have been urged to attend the programme in large numbers.