Awareness Drive on Rights of Waste And Hair Pickers Held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: An awareness drive aimed at empowering waste pickers and hair pickers working in the unorganised sector was conducted in Vijayawada on Thursday through a mobile van initiative. The programme was organised by the non-profit Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre (DBRC) in coordination with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation near the civic body’s main office.

The mobile van campaign was flagged off by P. Venkatanarayana, Urban Community Development Project Officer of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. Addressing the workers, he stressed the importance of awareness about government welfare schemes and labour laws, stating that effective utilisation of these schemes could improve their social and economic security.

As part of the campaign, workers were informed about various government welfare programmes, municipal services, application procedures and the documents required to access benefits. The initiative focused on facilitating access to key schemes, including the e-Shram card, health insurance coverage and pension benefits.

Venkatanarayana appreciated DBRC’s sustained efforts to safeguard the rights of unorganised sector workers and strengthen their livelihood security, noting that such outreach programmes help bridge the information gap faced by marginalised communities.

DBRC representatives Jami Ramadevi, Ramesh, Anita and Pravallika, along with UCD staff and committee leaders, participated in the programme and provided hands-on guidance to workers on registration processes and availing welfare services.

The organisers said the mobile van campaign has received a positive response, with several workers initiating steps to secure their entitled benefits.