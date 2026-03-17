Awareness Campaign Held on Road Accidents

Anantapur:The Sri Sathya Sai district police have urged youth and motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and stay away from drugs to safeguard their lives and future.

An awareness programme on road safety and prevention of drug abuse was organised by the cops in Madakasira town in Satya Sai district on Monday. The programme was attended by film actors Sree Vishnu, Ananya Nagalla and Hebah Patel, along with Indian women blind cricket team captain Deepika, who addressed the gathering and called upon youth to act responsibly.



SP Satish Kumar said AP currently ranks ninth in road accidents. He stressed the need for greater public awareness and adherence to safety norms. Some 275 people lost their lives in road accidents in the district during 2025, of which 180 deaths occurred due to not wearing helmets, he said.



“Safety is more important than speed. Driving under the influence of alcohol or at high speed can destroy lives in a moment,” he said and urged two-wheeler riders to always wear helmets and seat belts.



The police department would intensify awareness campaigns on helmet and seat belt usage. As part of enforcement measures, those riding without helmets would initially be made to pay `750 and provided with a quality helmet, along with safety guidance. Repeated violations would attract a `1,000 fine, he warned.



Madakasira TD incharge Gundumala Tippeswamy, Market Yard chairman Gurumurthy, TD leader Srinivasa Murthy and several youths took part in the motorcycle rally.

