AWARE Services To Strengthen Disease Surveillance In Health Sector

Under the new framework, historical data from the past five to six years would be analysed village and secretariat-wise to track cases of communicable diseases such as dengue, malaria and typhoid.

Health minister Satyakumar Yadav announced on Sunday that the initiative followed the directions of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has stressed the effective use of technology to strengthen public health systems.





“By integrating health surveillance with Real Time Governance Society, the department aims to identify disease intensity and potential outbreak zones at an early stage and initiate timely preventive measures.





Under the new framework, historical data from the past five to six years will be analysed village and secretariat-wise to track cases of communicable diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid etc,” he said.

Climate patterns and seasonal variations would also be factored in to forecast disease trends and recommend precautionary steps using RTGS’s advanced analytical tools. Officials from the directorate of secondary health and the directorate of medical education have been briefed on optimal utilisation of the platform.

The AWARE wing continuously tracks weather changes and alerts both the administration and the public, enabling advanced assessment of likely disease outbreaks in specific regions.

Disease mapping would be carried out at the secretariat level, incorporating geographic information system (GIS) data and historical case records to provide a comprehensive regional health profile.

Yadav said detailed data on maternal and child health, caesarean deliveries and immunisation coverage are being compiled village-wise. During cyclones and other disasters, the platform would help identify high-risk pregnant women and facilitate their safe evacuation.

He stressed, “The Aware platform is also integrated with agriculture, fisheries, environment and pollution control, water and reservoir management, satellite-based monitoring and disaster management departments, ensuring a coordinated, multi-sectoral response.”