Awake Bypass Surgery Saves High-Risk Cancer Patient in Guntur

Vijayawada:In a significant medical achievement, a cardiac team in Guntur has successfully performed a rare awake coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedure on a 64-year-old high-risk patient.

The patient, suffering from diabetes, hypertension and severe triple-vessel coronary artery disease, also had a history of right lung cancer. Following lobectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, lung function had been severely compromised, making conventional bypass surgery under general anaesthesia highly risky.

Given the complexity, the surgical team led by Dr Jayaram Pai and senior cardiac anaesthesiologist Dr Loganathan at Aster Ramesh Hospitals opted for an awake procedure, avoiding ventilator support and reducing post-operative complications. The patient remained stable throughout the surgery.

Managing director and chief cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu described the procedure as a breakthrough for patients with compromised lung function, attributing its success to advanced technology and clinical expertise.

Deputy managing director Dr Mamata Rayapati said the hospital has handled over 50,000 complex cardiac and vascular procedures across all age groups.