Avinash Reddy Flags Polavaram Funding, State Debt And Bifurcation Promises In Lok Sabha

KADAPA: YSRC MP Y S Avinash Reddy on Tuesday raised concerns over the Polavaram Project, Andhra Pradesh’s debt burden and unfulfilled bifurcation assurances while participating in the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

He termed the allocation of ₹3,320 crore for the Polavaram Project as grossly inadequate and warned that reducing the project height to 41.5 metres would limit storage capacity to 75 TMC, compared to the original design of 45.7 metres with a storage capacity of 194 TMC. Any dilution of the project, he said, would adversely affect farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Avinash Reddy demanded environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and alleged that the state government had failed to secure the necessary approvals.

On the financial front, he said the state’s debt stood at ₹3.32 lakh crore during the YSRCP regime, while the present government had borrowed ₹3.20 lakh crore within 20 months. He urged adherence to the 3.5 per cent GSDP borrowing limit and raised concerns over off-budget borrowings.

The MP also demanded 90 per cent Central grants as per bifurcation assurances, establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa, a halt to the privatisation of Vizag Steel, and full Central funding for the Kadapa–Bengaluru railway line.