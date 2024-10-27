Aviation Minister Starts Two New Vizag-Vijayawada Flights

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu inaugurated two new flight services between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. With this, flights between the two cities have increased to three.

“Ticket prices will decrease as more seats are now available. One could get a ticket for Rs 3,000," Rammohan said.

The new Air India Express flight will take off from Visakhapatnam at 9:35 a.m. and reach Vijayawada at 10:35 a.m. The return flight will leave Vijayawada at 7:55 p.m. and arrive at 9:00 p.m. in Visakhapatnam.

The new IndiGo service will depart Vijayawada at 7:15 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 8:20 p.m. It will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:45 p.m. and return to Vijayawada at 9:50 p.m.

Rammohan Naidu opined that the new flight services will significantly enhance connectivity, support regional development, and provide more convenient travel options for residents and visitors. He said he will try to introduce flight services between Visakhapatnam and Goa.

The union minister reiterated that central and state governments are committed to increase growth in Visakhapatnam, for which connectivity is essential. “We are building an airport with international standards in Bhogapuram. We have decided to start an Air Service University there," he disclosed.

Rammohan Naidu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is paying special attention to development of the aviation sector in AP.

“We organised a drone show at Vijayawada, which set five records. We have allotted 300 acres in Orvakallu for Drone City,” he pointed out.

The union minister commended minister Nara Lokesh for bringing TCS to the city and developing an IT SEZ in Vizag.