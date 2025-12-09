Aviation Crisis: YSRC Demands Sacking Of Central Minister Naidu

KAKINADA: YSRC official spokesperson and former MP, Margani Bharat Ram, has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu from the post in view of the unprecedented aviation sector fiasco.

Ram noted that the cancellation of hundreds of Indigo flights in recent days caused huge inconvenience to lakhs of airline passengers. The minister must take the blame for this crisis situation as "he alone is responsible for the ongoing aviation crisis," Ram said.

Speaking to the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, Bharat Ram said the main reason for this crisis was that the central government, without any departmental review, abruptly implemented new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules. These rules increased the rest time for pilots from 36 to 48 hours.

Due to this, he noted, the nation’s largest airline struggled to deploy sufficient numbers of flights, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights day after day.

This caused grave inconvenience to passengers across the country, he noted.

Other airlines took advantage of this situation to sharply increase their fares, exposing a complete failure of the civil aviation ministry, the ex-MP said.

Bharat Ram recalled that even after the recent Ahmadabad air disaster, the civil aviation minister did not place full details in the public domain. “He was more interested in shooting reels at the crash site with his social media team.”

The YSRC spokesperson noted that IndiGo has about 5,400 pilots operating 2,300 flights daily with 434 aircraft. “The unilateral FDTL change required at least 900 more pilots, but the new rules were abruptly forced on the airlines. The largest airline threw its arms up, as the implementation of the rules had to be done without having the time for any review or recruitment plan,” he noted.

He demanded that Ram Mohan Naidu resign immediately or be removed from the cabinet.

Speaking about Rajamahendravaram, Bharat alleged that Rajahmundry’s Goutami Super Bazaar was built without mandatory approvals. He demanded that the municipal commissioner demolish it, if it violated norms. He rubbished a TD MLA who had accused him of taking bribes.

Bharat expressed his grief over the death of a pregnant woman at the Rajahmundry government hospital and said this was due to medical negligence.

