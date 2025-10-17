Average Household In NTR District Monthly Saving ₹6,000–₹12,000: Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district administration on Thursday organised a Super GST – Super Savings programme, highlighting the nationwide benefits of GST 2.0 reforms aimed at accelerating sustainable economic growth in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha underlined that nearly 99 per cent of goods and services in the country are now either exempt from tax or fall under the 5 or 18 per cent tax slabs. He emphasised that these structural reforms will strengthen India’s economic stability and directly contribute to making Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat a reality.

In this regard, the collector flagged off a procession of small passenger and goods commercial vehicles organised jointly by the district Transport department and Krishna District Lorry Owners’ Association.

NTR district joint collector S. Ilakkiya, GST joint commissioner S. Prashanth Kumar, and Transport joint commissioner A. Mohan participated in the procession. Dr. Lakshmisha pointed out that GST on passenger and goods transport vehicles has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, significantly benefiting the transport and hospitality sectors.

He maintained that the revised tax structure is expected to help people save around ₹8,000 crore annually across the state, including ₹300 crore in NTR district, translating into an average household savings between ₹6,000 and ₹12,000 per month.

Those who participated in the programme included RTOs R. Praveen and K. Venkateswara Rao, Motor Vehicle inspectors (MVIs) Y. Nageswara Rao, V. Padmakar and Ali, assistant MVI G. Priyadarshini, GST assistant commissioner Babu Nayak, and representatives of Krishna District Lorry Owners Association, Vijayawada Taxi Owners Association, NAAMTA and TNTUC.