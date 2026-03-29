Avail 50% Interest Rebate on Property Tax Before March 31: VMC

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has urged residents to utilise the state government’s 50 per cent interest rebate on property tax arrears before the deadline of March 31, 2026.

VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said special arrangements have been made to handle the increased rush, with a surge in footfall reported at cash counters across the city.

Citizens can avail the rebate by clearing pending dues on house and vacant land taxes in a single payment. To facilitate smooth transactions, cash counters are operating from 6 am to 9 pm, while 286 ward secretariats are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

The extended hours aim to ease congestion and provide multiple payment options for residents. Officials described the rebate as a one-time opportunity and appealed to citizens to act promptly.

Dhyanachandra urged the public to clear dues within the remaining time to fully benefit from the concession offered by the government of Andhra Pradesh.