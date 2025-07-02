 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Auto Driver Dies After Getting Trapped in Waste-Filled Drainage

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 8:17 PM IST

In the middle of the drain, a dangerous pile of waste nearly ten feet high had accumulated over time.

Auto Driver Dies After Getting Trapped in Waste-Filled Drainage
x
A 48-year-old auto driver, Katta Vaddikasulu, died after getting trapped in a massive pile of drainage waste at Nalandanagar Gedda near Urvashi Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: A 48-year-old auto driver, Katta Vaddikasulu, died after getting trapped in a massive pile of drainage waste at Nalandanagar Gedda near Urvashi Junction in Visakhapatnam. A resident of Thikkavanipalem, Vaddikasulu earned his livelihood by driving an auto and collecting recyclable waste to sell at local scrap shops.

According to Kancharapalem police, the incident occurred around 6:00 am on July 1. Vaddikasulu arrived at the drainage site with his wife, Rukmini, in their auto-rickshaw. The couple entered the drainage area together, with Vaddikasulu moving ahead while his wife followed behind.

In the middle of the drain, a dangerous pile of waste nearly ten feet high had accumulated over time. While attempting to collect plastic materials, Vaddikasulu got stuck in the pile.

Despite Rukmini’s desperate efforts to rescue him using her dupatta, the strong current and weight of the waste trapped him, leading to his suspected death by suffocation.

Local residents immediately alerted Kancharapalem police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities about the incident. After a six-hour recovery operation, his body was retrieved.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, Kancharapalem police have registered a case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
auto driver One died gvmc 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X