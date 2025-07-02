Auto Driver Dies After Getting Trapped in Waste-Filled Drainage

Visakhapatnam: A 48-year-old auto driver, Katta Vaddikasulu, died after getting trapped in a massive pile of drainage waste at Nalandanagar Gedda near Urvashi Junction in Visakhapatnam. A resident of Thikkavanipalem, Vaddikasulu earned his livelihood by driving an auto and collecting recyclable waste to sell at local scrap shops.

According to Kancharapalem police, the incident occurred around 6:00 am on July 1. Vaddikasulu arrived at the drainage site with his wife, Rukmini, in their auto-rickshaw. The couple entered the drainage area together, with Vaddikasulu moving ahead while his wife followed behind.

In the middle of the drain, a dangerous pile of waste nearly ten feet high had accumulated over time. While attempting to collect plastic materials, Vaddikasulu got stuck in the pile.

Despite Rukmini’s desperate efforts to rescue him using her dupatta, the strong current and weight of the waste trapped him, leading to his suspected death by suffocation.

Local residents immediately alerted Kancharapalem police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities about the incident. After a six-hour recovery operation, his body was retrieved.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, Kancharapalem police have registered a case.