Authorities to Optimise Use of Krishna Water at Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada: Water resources’ authorities have decided to optimise use of nearly 3 TMC feet of Krishna water in the pond of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada city.

This is anticipation of water required for late crops and meet the needs of drinking water as well in villages downstream during the peak summer in parts of Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

At present, authorities are releasing 1,200 cusecs of water to parts of Prakasam district for irrigating the late crops being raised. Nearly 200 cusecs of water is flowing through the Guntur channel for cultivation of late crops in parts of Guntur district.

Once the requirement of water for these crops is over, authorities will stop releasing the water, so that it can be utilised optimally during summer.

Authorities also need to release water into canals to fill up tanks in summer, so that people living in villages could quench their thirst when the heat is at peak.

Officials consider withholding of water a crucial exercise, particularly in view of the day temperatures rising, with possibility of heat wave conditions. Drinking water will be a critical requirement at the time.

Further, authorities are getting ready to hold water in upstream Nagarjuna Sagar dam and Pulichintala project.

Krishna River conservator R. Ravi Kiran said, “There are no major supplies available in upstream projects until the water year begins in June. We thus intend to utilise the available water in an optimum manner to meet needs for late crops and drinking water. This will help us avoid shortage of water and prevent trouble to farmers and people.”