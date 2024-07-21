Authorities Shut Tourism Spots in ASR District, Halt Night Travel

Visakhapatnam: Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration has closed all tourism spots in the district, apart from banning night travel on the ghat roads following continuous rains in the agency area for the last three days due to low pressure in the central Bay of Bengal. Schools have also been shut.

“We have closed Chaparai waterfall in Araku and Kothapalli waterfall in G. Madugula mandal to prevent any untoward incidents. We have closed night travel on the ghat roads. RTC authorities have been asked to reschedule their bus operations in the district accordingly,” said ITDA project officer Paderu Abhishek.

Gandipochamma Temple in Rampachodavaram mandal has also been closed due to floods, local sources said.

These steps have been taken in view of the rains leading to landslides and breaching of roads. Sachivalay staff have been sent to interior villages to ask people to remain indoors and not cross the streams in their area, as they are overflowing.

The five ghat roads that have been closed from 7 pm to 6 am are Paderu-Vaddadi, Paderu-Chintapalle-Kokkirapalle, Lammasingi-Downuru, Rampachodavaram-Chinturu-Maredumilli and S. Kota-Araku.

Authorities said they will review the situation on Monday before deciding whether or not to reopen the ghat roads and schools.

Road traffic between AP and Odisha remains disrupted due to the road between Chinturu and Kalleru villages on NH-316 in ASR district getting washed away due to rains.

Sources said most of the ghat roads have suffered minor damages. Repairs will be taken up once rains recede.

The inclement weather has led to a drop in temperature in the agency, creating pleasant weather, Lambasingi tourism officer Appala Naidu said.