Authorities Putting Water Troughs for Animals in Tirupati District

Tirupati: With the onset of summer, district authorities have initiated measures to ensure that stray and domestic animals do not face a drinking water shortage. They are setting up water troughs for cattle across the district so that they do not go thirsty.

In this regard, District Collector Dr. S. Venkateswar, accompanied by District Water Management Agency (DWMA) project director Srinivasa Prasad, inaugurated a plant on Tuesday in Narayanavanam mandal, where the water troughs will be built and supplied throughout the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said water troughs are being made using funds from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to provide water to animals and prevent them from distress due to dehydration during the peak summer months.

Dr. Venkateswar said a total of 1,612 water troughs would be constructed across the district at an estimated cost of Rs 33,200 per unit. He instructed officials to expedite the process and complete the construction of all water troughs within two weeks to ensure timely relief for animals.

“The initiative is expected to provide significant respite to livestock and stray animals, particularly in rural areas where water scarcity becomes a pressing issue during summer,” the collector underlined.

Officials have been directed to monitor the progress of work closely and ensure that the troughs are placed in strategic locations to benefit the maximum number of animals.

Dr. Venkateswar urged local communities to help maintain these water sources. He highlighted the importance of collective efforts in mitigating the impact of summer heat on animals.