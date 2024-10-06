AUTD, KGH collaborate to ensure safe delivery for pregnant psychiatric patient

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Urban Transport Department (AUTD) and King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam have successfully ensured the safe delivery of a healthy baby to a psychiatric patient.

The patient, identified as Jasmin Bhashilla (35) from Odisha, was initially discovered in a delirious state at the railway station on June 8, 2024. Upon further assessment, it was determined that she was pregnant. The AUTD promptly transported her to the TSR Women Shelter for immediate care.

Despite attempts to transfer her to KGH for specialized prenatal care, she initially resisted. However, on August 20, when she began experiencing labor pains, the AUTD facilitated her transfer to the hospital. On September 19, KGH doctors successfully performed a surgical delivery, resulting in the birth of a healthy child.

On September 30, in a ceremony attended by KGH officials and AUTD representatives, Jasmin Bhashilla and her newborn were handed over to her family members. The AUTD Secretary, Pragada Vasu, expressed gratitude to the KGH team for their care and commended the collaborative efforts that led to the successful outcome.