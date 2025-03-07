AU’s AI start-up to revolutionise pharma, law enforcement sectors

Visakhapatnam, March 6 Andhra University start-up Sweya AI is expected to revolutionise the pharmaceutical and law enforcement sectors with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions.



The firm is working on two high-impact initiatives – Pharmaceutical Detailing to Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) and AI-Supported Case Management for Law Enforcement Agencies.

During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the company's founder Srinivas Maddala disclosed that Sweya AI is working with a multinational drug company to transform the process of medical content creation. The AI agent of Sweya will be trained on large pharmaceutical research articles, clinical studies and proven medical sources, such as the American National Library of Medicine."Our AI agent will produce scientifically correct detailing content for a given subject. It will offer validated citations to ensure compliance and credibility," Srinivas underlined. He said through automation and enrichment of content, their AI will ensure that HCPs receive accurate, evidence-based medical insights more quickly, ultimately driving patient care and medical progress.On law enforcement side, the Sweya founder hinted that their company is collaborating with government agencies to create an AI case management assistant. The system will automate legal filings and documents, access instant legal references, analyse crime trends and summarise case briefs for rapid insights.“At Sweya, we believe AI is not a substitute; but an extension of human skills. Our healthcare and law enforcement AI solutions are designed to help professionals automate sophisticated processes and improve decision-making," Srinivas stated.Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi, while not familiar with Sweya's specific AI case management system, noted that the city is already making strides in AI implementation. "We have already created an AI tool for traffic management. We will soon launch it," he disclosed.The commissioner maintained that AI impacting employment will depend on how artificial intelligence is utilised. "AI won't take away jobs if you train it to create new job opportunities," he remarked.He said that the upcoming traffic management AI will help identify minors driving vehicles, drunk drivers and repeat offenders, while optimising traffic signal timing based on vehicle density. It will check which side has more vehicles and adjust red and green timings accordingly. In law enforcement, AI will help identify criminals by comparing data from past crimes.