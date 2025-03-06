Auction for Tuda Towers From March 8

Tirupati: The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) has finalised arrangements for the auction of TUDA Towers, beginning on March 8. Located near Annamaiah Circle on Rayalacheruvu Road, the 3.6-acre development includes commercial spaces, office floors, and residential flats.

TUDA Vice-Chairman N. Maurya announced the schedule after inspecting the under-construction towers with engineering officials on Thursday. She later held a review meeting at the TUDA office to discuss the auction process. The 13-storey complex will feature 27 commercial shops on the ground and first floors, office spaces on the second to fourth floors, and residential flats above.

A total of 230 flats are available 46 double-bedroom, 152 triple-bedroom, and 32 four-bedroom units. Auctions will be held in phases from March 8 to 12, with bidding in two sessions daily. A model flat and gallery have been set up for public viewing.