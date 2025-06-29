AU Women Engineering Students Patent Health-Monitoring Insole

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a remarkable achievement, students of Andhra University Women's Engineering College (AUWEC) have patented Sole Sense – a smart shoe insole with lifesaving diagnostics incorporated into everyday footwear.

Its creators are final-year Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) students Shaini Dharavath, Jayapriya Saragadam, Shaik F. Jahera and Ushasree Siriki.

The concept originated with Shaini from Hyderabad envisioning a real-time health monitoring system integrated into footwear. Sharing the idea with her classmates, the students collectively refined the vision and informed their principal, Dr. R. Padmasree. With encouragement from assistant professors B. Pragnya and B. Esther Sunanda, the students developed and patented the Sole Sense.

Embedded into the insole of an individual’s shoes or sandals, the smart shoe insole continuously monitors multiple vital parameters, including electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, body temperature and foot pressure. It is equipped with four individual pressure sensors that can detect posture imbalances, gait irregularities and sudden physiological changes. It issues real-time alerts when abnormalities occur.

With GPS and GSM modules, the insole can transmit real-time geographic coordinates and altitude via SMS, which is particularly useful in emergencies or for tracking elderly patients.

The AUWEC team has also integrated ultrasonic sensors to detect nearby obstacles, a feature that is particularly beneficial for visual impaired individuals.

Shaini believes the technology holds promise for wider use among persons with disabilities as well.

She explained, “We worked to integrate the sole sensor onto a compact chip that could seamlessly fit into any footwear. Our efforts paid off. Not only has the device been patented, we are hopeful that companies will come forward to help scale its production.”

Priced at approximately ₹6,000, the smart shoe insole combines affordability with advanced functionality.

Assistant professor Sunanda, reflecting on her mentorship role, told Deccan Chronicle that the insole’s diagnostic accuracy matched that of standard laboratory reports. She expressed optimism about further enhancing the product’s capabilities to reach broader demographics.