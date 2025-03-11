AU unit offers solutions to fast tracking of containers

Visakhapatnam: Wisenet, a bootstrapped startup, found a smart solution to track containers that gives immense benefits by way of time and money to scores of container freight stations across the country. Wisenet is incubated by Meity Nasscom Center of Excellence for IoT and AI at Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam and founded by Vamsi Chikati, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur in 2017.

Wisenet Automation Pvt Ltd is an electronic hardware product design and manufacturing company specializing in asset tracking sensors for both indoor applications and outdoor applications.

Detailing about his product, Vamsi said Wisenet worked with a leading Container and Freight Services (CFS) company in Visakhapatnam and developed an innovative solution to track containers in CFS facilities. This reduces exorbitant delays in finding containers parked in CFS yards. There usually tens of thousands of containers in CFS yards and they are stacked and rearranged continuously every day and thus losing track of their location when needed. Wisenet developed innovative solution using their own GPS and Bluetooth devices to effectively and accurately solve the problem.

Wisenet developed required software and hardware in Visakhapatnam proving that high quality engineering solutions with cutting edge technologies can be developed in tier two cities.

``This attracted interest from a major shipping services company from Mumbai which operates some of the largest CFS facilities in Mumbai. Wisenet submitted a proposal to provide a comprehensive solution to track trailers, containers and equipment between multiple locations in Mumbai under one software platform with various hardware devices,’’ Vamsi told this correspondent here on Tuesday.

He said companies could reduce searching time by 70 percent by using this solution and required manpower by 50 percent. Indirectly this will benefit the shipping lines to reduce the loading time of export goods and thus demurrage charges at the berths in the port. For importers, this reduces the waiting charges they pay to truck transport companies, who transport materials from CFS to their factories and warehouses, Vamsi added.