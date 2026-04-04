AU To Host Mega Cultural Festival From April 6

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of its centenary celebrations, Andhra University will host a three-day mega cultural festival from April 6 to 8, vice-chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the event will be held at the AU Engineering College grounds and inaugurated by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat will attend as chief guest on the second day, while deputy chief minister K. Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest on the concluding day.

The festival will feature participation from students of the university and its affiliated colleges.