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AU To Host Mega Cultural Festival From April 6

Andhra Pradesh
4 April 2026 7:48 PM IST

The event will be held at the AU Engineering College grounds and inaugurated by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha: vice-chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar

AU To Host Mega Cultural Festival From April 6
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Andhra University— DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of its centenary celebrations, Andhra University will host a three-day mega cultural festival from April 6 to 8, vice-chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the event will be held at the AU Engineering College grounds and inaugurated by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat will attend as chief guest on the second day, while deputy chief minister K. Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest on the concluding day.

The festival will feature participation from students of the university and its affiliated colleges.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra University Engineering visakhapatnam news andhra pradesh centenary celebrations Home minister Vangalapudi Anita Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan Vizag MP M. Sribharat 
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