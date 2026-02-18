AU Students’ Unions Allege Attempts To Spread Religious Hatred On Campus

Visakhapatnam: Leaders of students’ unions in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, have alleged that outside elements are trying to incite religious hatred on the campus. Speaking to media persons on the AU campus on Wednesday, they said in violation of the university rules, outsiders entered the campus and turned it into a venue for their religion-centred activities.

The union leaders said they have submitted a petition on this issue to the AU Vice Chancellor. It is stated that individuals associated with the RSS had entered the university and attempted to sow conflicts among students. Responding to the incident, AU registrar K. Rambabu declared that outsiders are not allowed to enter the university premises without prior permission. He maintained that if outsiders enter or conduct activities without authorisation, AU security staff will identify them.

Appropriate action will be taken against those who violate the university rules, he stated. The registrar emphasised that political speeches and political activities are strictly prohibited within the university. Unauthorised meetings are completely banned. Legal action will be taken against those who violate these restrictions, he stated. Rambabu made it clear that the university will not tolerate any activities that disturb the peaceful and academic environment on the campus. He maintained that any programmes or events within the campus or on its grounds can be conducted only after receiving approval from the university authorities.



