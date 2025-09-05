AU Signs MOUs With NRSC

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has signed a MoU with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) for research and development, during a science enclave organised in the city on Friday.

Thrust areas of research would be on potential fishing zone studies using satellite remote sensing data, ocean state forecast studies, modelling of coastal ecosystems, application of geospatial technologies in the management of wetland ecosystems and development of village information system for nation development and resources.

Another MoU was signed with NRSC for capacity building and collaborative research in remote sensing and GIS technologies.