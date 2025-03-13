 Top
AU shines at 38th inter-university youth festival

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 11:09 PM IST

Two students from the Fine Arts department of Andhra University brought laurels to the AU through their outstanding performances.

Visakhapatnam:The 38th Inter-University National Youth Festival held at the Amity University, Noida, from March 3 to March 7 showcased exceptional talent from across India.

Dandasi Gopichand, a third-year BFA student, secured the 4th position in the Clay Modelling event, while Gade Dikshitha, a second-year BFA student, won the 3rd position in the Rangoli event.

The university's leadership celebrated Gopichand and Dikshitha's accomplishments on Thursday.

Vice-chancellor Prof. J.P. Rajshekhar, Registrar Prof. E.N. Dhanumjaya Rao, Students' Affairs dean Prof. G. Rambabu, College of Arts and Commerce principal Prof. A. Narasimha Rao and Fine Arts department head D. Simhachalam were present.

