AU Researchers Discover New Coronavirus That Evades Vaccines

Visakhapatnam: A team of researchers at Andhra University has uncovered a previously unknown mechanism that may allow Coronavirus to evade COVID-19 vaccines.

The team, led by Dr. Ravikiran Yedidi of AU’s TCABS-E Laboratories, discovered that the spike protein in the virus can shift between solid and liquid-like states. This change may make it harder for vaccine-produced antibodies to recognise and block the virus.

“This is an important discovery. It explains how the coronavirus has kept evolving and possibly becoming resistant to vaccines,” said Dr. Ravikiran, revealing that it took years of careful lab work to uncover this behaviour of the virus.

Their research started in 2022 using a wide range of scientific methods, including molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry and biophysics. The team used advanced computer simulations to support their lab results and strengthen their findings.

Their study had been published on November 19, 2025, in an Elsevier journal, marking a major achievement.

According to the researchers, the phase change they have observed in the virus can weaken the working of vaccines and help coronavirus mutate into new variants.

The lead researcher said traditional methods will not be enough to solve this problem. Scientists will need to use powerful tools like AI, quantum computing and advanced biotechnology to create new vaccines that can overcome the ability of viruses to change their phase.

Such high-tech approaches can transform vaccine designing and make vaccines stronger against viruses that try to evade the immune system, Dr. Ravikiran underlined.

Andhra University’s vice chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar has praised the TCABS-E team for its breakthrough discovery.