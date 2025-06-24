AU Law Student Shines Nationally in CUET-PG 2025

Visakhapatnam: Kondeti Soma Sekhar, a final-year student with the 5-year integrated law programme at Andhra University, has brought national recognition to Andhra Pradesh with his outstanding achievement in the CUET-PG 2025 Law entrance examination.

The competitive exam is jointly conducted by the University Grants Commission and the National Testing Agency. It serves as the gateway for postgraduate law admissions to central universities across the country.

Soma Sekhar scored 155 marks in the law discipline, making him the third-highest scorer from AP, placing him among the top merit holders nationwide. His impressive performance during the merit-based counselling process earned him top ranks in the general category across seven central universities.

He ranked 4th at the Central University of Karnataka, 6th in Kerala, 8th in both Tamil Nadu and Kashmir, and 14th in Punjab. Additionally, he was included in the general merit list at the Central University of South Bihar and ranked 42nd at the Dr Harisingh Gour Central University in Madhya Pradesh.

Having qualified for LL.M admissions at all seven universities, Soma Sekhar chose to pursue his postgraduate studies at the Central University of Punjab, recognising its strong institutional credentials and favourable ranking in the national institutional ranking framework.