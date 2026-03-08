AU Launches AI-Powered Pest Control Device For Farmers

Visakhapatnam: In a significant advancement in technology-driven agriculture, the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University launched an innovative IoT and AI-based pest control device at Pinagadi village in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

Termed AgriAI – Adaptive IoT-AI Pest Control with LLM Integration, the device has been developed with financial support from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Dr. Ambedkar Foundation director Manoj Tiwari officially launched the device.

Significantly, the device’s launch included a live demonstration at a farmer’s field. The device showcased its capability to detect pest activity, analyse crop conditions, and send advisory messages with images to farmers' mobile phones.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Chair principal investigator and Professor M. James Stephen explained that the system detects pest infestations early and delivers scientifically validated pest management recommendations in Telugu, enhancing its utility.

He underlined that their initiative aims to enhance economic opportunities for farmers while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. He acknowledged the contributions of doctoral fellows and highlighted the technical efforts of research scholar E. Anirudh in developing the device.

Dr. Ambedkar Foundation director Tiwari said the device aligns with the Digital India initiative and empowers marginalised communities through interdisciplinary research and technology.

Following the launch, a training workshop familiarised farmers with the operation of AgriAI device to encourage early adoption of technology-driven farming practices. Local leaders, including village presidents, panchayat representatives, farmers, academics, and community members, attended the event.

AgriAI developers explained that the device will enable prompt pest management by providing timely alerts, protecting crops, and enhancing productivity. By integrating artificial intelligence and IoT technologies, AgriAI offers practical, real-time solutions that can reduce losses and improve yields.

“At its core, AgriAI reflects a vision of empowering farmers with accessible, language-friendly tools that bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and everyday agricultural challenges. With its implementation, the project signals a new era of smart farming practices aimed at uplifting rural communities and ensuring long-term food security,” James Stephen added.