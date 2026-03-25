AU Holds Combined Convocation; 441 PHDs Awarded

VISAKHAPATNAM: The combined 91st and 92nd convocation of Andhra University was held on Wednesday at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road, marking a key event in its centenary celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Abdul Nazeer, who presided over the ceremony, lauded the university’s century-long journey and its contributions to education, research and innovation. He paid tribute to visionaries such as Sir C.R. Reddy, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr V.S. Krishna, and noted that Nobel laureate C.V. Raman and statistician C.R. Rao were among its distinguished alumni.

A total of 441 PhD degrees and seven M.Phil. degrees were awarded. In addition, 174 undergraduate and postgraduate medals and 437 UG and PG prizes were distributed. Research excellence was recognised with 17 research medals and 13 research prizes.

Honorary doctorates were conferred on Dr Purnachandra Rao Saggurti, vice chairman at Bank of America, and Central Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Tallavajjhala Patanjali Sastry. Best Research Awards were presented to Prof. P. Jagadeeswara Rao and Prof. C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy.

Dr Saggurti highlighted India’s growing role in the global economy and urged students to upgrade their skills to meet international standards. Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar called for collective efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and sustain the university’s reputation.