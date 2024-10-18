AU donates Rs 79.95 lakh to CM's Relief Fund

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University has donated Rs 79.95 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over by Andhra University vice-chancellor Prof. G. Sasibhushana Rao and registrar Prof. E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao to Minister Nara Lokesh, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Sasibhushana Rao conveyed to the minister that the funds were generously contributed by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, as well as pensioners. He emphasised that this donation was a collective effort from the Andhra University community to support those affected by the recent floods in the state.

Lokesh expressed his gratitude for the gesture and acknowledged the significant role played by Andhra University in social and humanitarian causes. He also assured that the funds would be utilised efficiently for flood relief and recovery efforts.

Additionally, Andhra University plans to contribute Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on behalf of its affiliated colleges, aiming to provide more support to the flood-affected, the vice-chancellor added.