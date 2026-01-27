AU Celebrates Republic Day with Vision for Centenary Year

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University marked its 77th Republic Day celebrations with vice-chancellor professor G.P. Rajasekhar hoisting the national flag and outlining the institution's remarkable achievements during its centenary year.

Addressing the gathering, vice-chancellor Rajasekhar emphasised that Republic Day reminds us of constitutional values, justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, which guide both the nation and the university's aspirations.

He noted that as AU completes 100 years of service, it remains committed to people, values, and societal trust rather than merely buildings or rankings.

He further said that as part of the Centenary Mission, AU has modernised hostels and dining halls and equipped laboratories with cutting-edge research equipment. Several projects have been completed, with others progressing steadily.

The university achieved milestones in establishing advanced facilities. A skill centre at the Science College, built with Rs 10 crore support from the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, stands ready for inauguration. Additionally, an Industry 4.0 Skill Center C4I4 Laboratory, established with Rs.4 crore from the department of industries, awaits launch.

Additionally, AU installed technical equipment worth Rs.40 crore in the Meteorology department through collaboration with IITM Pune and obtained Rs.1.48 crore worth of equipment for the Centre for Studies on the Bay of Bengal via NRSC Hyderabad.

AU also launched an innovative programme called 'Rural Connect', where professors engage with rural students, particularly female students, promoting higher education awareness and reducing dropout rates.

The university introduced 'Capacity Building - Faculty Development' programmes for affiliated college faculty, focusing on modern fields including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, IoT, and security.