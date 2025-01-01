Attempt to murder, rape, ganja cases up in Srikakulam district

Visakhapatnam:During the just-concluded year 2024 in Srikakulam district, attempt to murder and rape cases increased, while drug offenses under NDPS (Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Substances) Act shot up by 163 per cent. Yet, the overall crime significantly declined, superintendent of police K.V. Maheswara Reddy underlined.

While presenting the annual round up for Srikakulam district, he pointed out that while murders dropped significantly by 36 per cent, from 25 cases in 2023 to 16 in 2024, other categories of crime showed mixed trends. Dowry deaths declined by 33 per cent and fatal accidents fell marginally by 4 per cent. Ordinary thefts increased by 42 per cent.

Major breakthroughs of Srikakulam police included seizure of 1,322.16 kg of ganja in 2024, a dramatic rise from 338.80 kg during the previous year. Stolen goods worth ₹2.6 crore had been recovered in 260 cases.

Community policing initiatives, like the "Sankalpam" anti-drug awareness programme, had been spread over 1,300 sessions; other key highlights being tech-driven measures, such as drone surveillance and usage of canine units.

Traffic safety improved with enhanced enforcement and booking of over 77,000 cases. Police took preventive measures like putting up signage and radium stickers.

Police demonstrated exceptional efficiency when it comes to resolving theft cases, with 82.5 per cent of them dealt with successfully, while recovering 53 stolen transformers and valuables worth ₹91 lakh in temple offenses. Additional operations led to significant recoveries in housebreaking cases and seizure of counterfeit currency.

Welfare initiatives included digital health cards for police staff and grievance redressal programmes.

Looking ahead to 2025, SP Maheswara Reddy said district police will expand their tech-driven policing strategies, increase operations to eradicate drugs and enhance community engagement to ensure public safety and trust.