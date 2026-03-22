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Attack By Monkeys Causes Old Woman’s Death

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 1:07 AM IST

It is said family members of the woman have not bothered to lodge any complaint about the incident.

Attack By Monkeys Causes Old Woman’s Death
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KAKINADA: An old woman D. Chinna Bulli (65) of Peddipalem village in Prathipadu mandal in Kakinada district died after a troupe of monkeys attacked her on Saturday.

Sources said the woman had been taking buffaloes to a pond when a number of monkeys suddenly attacked her. She fell down and suffered a heart attack, leading to her death.
However, no case has been registered over the incident. Prathipadu police said they have not received any complaint and hence have not registered a case.
It is said family members of the woman have not bothered to lodge any complaint about the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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