Attack By Monkeys Causes Old Woman’s Death

KAKINADA: An old woman D. Chinna Bulli (65) of Peddipalem village in Prathipadu mandal in Kakinada district died after a troupe of monkeys attacked her on Saturday.

Sources said the woman had been taking buffaloes to a pond when a number of monkeys suddenly attacked her. She fell down and suffered a heart attack, leading to her death.

However, no case has been registered over the incident. Prathipadu police said they have not received any complaint and hence have not registered a case.

It is said family members of the woman have not bothered to lodge any complaint about the incident.