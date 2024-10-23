Atrocities against women increased under TDP govt in Andhra: Jagan

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that atrocities against women increased in Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led NDA government came to power.

He also claimed that several women and children were raped within four months after the new government was formed in the state.

"Under the YSRCP government, we brought the Disha app (women protection app) and made over 1.5 crore women to download it. Any woman in danger could press the SOS (alert) button to get police protection within 10 minutes," said Reddy, while speaking to reporters after calling on a victim's family in Guntur.

Alleging that there was no punishment for the atrocities committed by TDP leaders, the former CM asserted that the Disha app alone had saved 31,607 women.

According to the YSRCP supremo, the NDA government of TDP, BJP and Janasena made Disha app defunct, holding Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha responsible for it.

Further, he alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh are 'personally encouraging these atrocities'.