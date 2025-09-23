Atmanirbhar Bharat Key to India's Growth, GST 2.0 Major Reform: Andhra BJP chief Madhav

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav on Tuesday said the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is crucial for India's self-reliance and described GST 2.0 as a landmark reform.

Madhav observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for reviving the Swadeshi (nationalist) movement and urged people to take steps towards achieving a self-sufficient India through independent economic, defense and foreign policies.

The GST Council recently approved a complete overhaul of the goods and services tax regime, slashing tax on several common use items, from hair oil to corn flakes and personal health and life insurance policies and umpteen others. The GST restructuring came into effect from September 22.

"The Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Campaign) is vital for India's self-reliance, and GST 2.0 stands out as a landmark reform," said Madhav in a release.

"There is a need for India to safeguard its economic interests by relying on its own strength. We will spread awareness about Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan across the state," he said.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan will begin from Thursday, spreading the message to every home across the southern state, he added.

National co-convener of the campaign, H Raja, highlighted that the idea of self-reliance was central even during the freedom movement. He said that India has a strong domestic consumer base and need not worry about US tariffs, as only 7.25 per cent of exports go there.