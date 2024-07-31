Atchannaidu Vows To Eliminate Corruption in Andhra Co-Op Societies

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has pledged to root out corruption and irregularities plaguing cooperative societies across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting with Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB) officials at the Nimmada camp office in Srikakulam district on Wednesday, Atchannaidu expressed concern over rampant misuse of loans. He cited instances of fake certificates, duplicate loans, and fraudulent activities by officials.

The minister directed APCOB to expedite its transition to online operations to enhance transparency and accountability. He announced a plan to disburse `38,700 crore to farmers through cooperative societies and urged the bank to streamline the process of granting long-term, educational, and foreign education loans.

APCOB MD Srinath Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.