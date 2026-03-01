Atchannaidu Vows Swift Action On Public Grievances In Tekkali

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has said the alliance government is committed to ensuring development of rural areas.



Addressing a public meeting at the Nimmada camp office on Sunday, he advised officials to work diligently and added that the government’s focus was on creating job opportunities, improving infrastructure and ensuring access to irrigation and drinking water.

The minister heard many requests from residents of the Tekkali and Nandigam mandals. He asked officials to take immediate action on the issues raised by the people.

Atchannaidu said many petitions centred on employment, pensions, and housing. New pensions would be granted to eligible beneficiaries. Ineligible beneficiaries would be removed from the rolls. “Plans are also under way to strengthen the industrial sector and create employment opportunities,” he said.

The minister advised the Panchayat Raj, roads and buildings departments to expedite the ongoing development works in villages. Projects such as roads, drainage systems and household drinking water schemes must be completed within the prescribed deadlines and with strict adherence to quality standards.

He warned that lapses in quality would not be tolerated.

Atchannaidu said transparency and time-schedules should guide all development works, while ensuring these works befitted the people.





Leaders, activists, and mandal representatives participated in the meeting. They encouraged villagers to submit petitions on their grievances. Tekkali RDO Krishnamurthy and other officials, including Sudhakar, were present.



