Atchannaidu Launches ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu' in Manyam

Visakhapatnam: Parvatipuram Manyam district became the first in Andhra Pradesh to launch the “Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu” programme, a key initiative under the Vikasit Andhra Pradesh campaign.

District in-charge minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu outlined an ambitious roadmap for the district’s development during the launch event on Friday.

Addressing officials and residents, he said the state had faced systemic collapse over the past five years, leading to fiscal distress. This has since stabilised and even turned around.

The minister pointed out that Parvatipuram Manyam has achieved a 16.90 per cent growth rate in 2024–25, surpassing the state’s average despite staff shortages. He emphasised on expanded welfare measures, including NTR Bharosa pensions for 65 lakh beneficiaries, with an annual allocation of ₹34,000 crore. Other initiatives include distribution of Deepam gas cylinders, Anna canteens and transfer of ₹8,700 crore to 67 lakh mothers under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme in the state.

Calling for public-private partnerships, Atchannaidu highlighted plans to establish food processing units and medical colleges, as well as to resolve long-pending issues, such as those related to Janjhavathi and Kotia. He also promised tourism development and resolution of human-wildlife conflict.

Women, Child and Tribal Welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani spoke abo0ut the visible development during the past year.

District collector A. Shyam Prasad disclosed that staff transfers without replacements are being prohibited.