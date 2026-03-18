Atchannaidu Launches Divyang Shakti at Ragolu in Srikakulam Constituency

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launched the “Divyang Shakti” scheme at Ragolu in Srikakulam constituency on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the Srikakulam RTC Depot on the occasion, he pointed out that 1.27 million differently-abled individuals across Andhra Pradesh will benefit from Divyang Shakti free bus travel.

Accompanied by district collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and area MLA Gondu Shankar, the minister travelled with the differently-abled passenger in an RTC bus, interacting with them about their pensions and family welfare.

Atchannaidu pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had conceptualised the scheme in December and ensured its implementation by March. This is a reflection of the CM's commitment to providing dignity to differently-abled individuals. The minister said Divyang Shakti will benefit 42,000 beneficiaries in Srikakulam district.

Collector Pundkar announced that ramps will be installed at bus stands to facilitate boarding. MLA Shankar highlighted distribution of battery-operated tricycles for the disabled.

Officials confirmed that concessional fare facility will be extended to attendants accompanying those with 100 per cent disabilities on both AC and non-stop buses.