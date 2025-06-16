Atchannaidu Initiates Rs 11.28 Crore Development Projects for Tekkali

Visakhapatnam: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has laid the foundations for development projects worth Rs 11.28 crore in Ravivalasa Panchayat under Tekkali constituency, Srikakulam district, by utilizing the Panchayat Raj department funds.

The minister alleged that the previous government ignored rural development for five years, but the alliance government would prioritise it. The initiated projects for the region include the construction of CC roads and canals in Ravivalasa, Damodarapuram, and Chinna Narayanapuram, with a total budget of Rs 2.3 crore.

Additionally, a sum of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for construction of protective walls and Rs 50 lakh for culverts. The works on canals in the old and new colonies would cost Rs 51 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, respectively.

The Chinna Narayanapuram SC Colony would receive Rs 50 lakh for road development and Rs 30 lakh for a pathway to the crematorium. A sum of Rs 75 lakh has been allocated for upgrades to the crematorium. A Rs 3 crore road would be constructed leading to the Endalamallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

In Kotha Colony, a new Anganwadi centre would be built for Rs 12 lakh, along with a DWCRA building for Rs 30 lakh.

Atchannaidu cited plans to provide tap water access to every household. He highlighted the success of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, which has benefited 67 lakh people.