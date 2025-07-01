Atchannaidu Calls Pension Distribution Poor-La Seva

Visakhapatnam: AP Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu participated as chief guest at the pension distribution programme held at Umilada village in Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam district in Tekkali constituency on Tuesday morning.

The minister personally went to houses of beneficiaries and distributed pensions, apart from inquiring about their hardships. The beneficiaries expressed their happiness at being given their money on the first day of every month. They said they are satisfied with the welfare schemes being provided by the government.

Minister Atchannaidu said he is very happy to participate in the NTR Bharosa social pension distribution programme termed “Poor-la Seva” conducted in his constituency. He pointed out that the NDA coalition government spends Rs 33,000 crore per year on pensions to the poor. 28 types of pensions are being given to 63 lakh people every month.

“Such an amount of pensions is not being given in neighbouring states. It is the largest welfare programme in the country,” Atchannaidu declared.

Others who participated in the programme included former PACS president Kinjarapu Harivara Prasad, RDO Krishnamurthy, officials and prominent leaders of the Telugu Desam Party.

Incidentally, it has been raining heavily while the minister distributed pensions in Umilada and Jagannadhapuram villages of Santabommali mandal. Many appreciated this effort saying it is a testament to Atchannaidu’s dedication towards the people of his constituency.