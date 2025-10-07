Atchannaidu Assures To Take Steps Following Drop In Price Of Tomatoes

Vijayawada:Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu has assured to initiate measures to avoid any trouble for the tomato farmers following a drop in its price.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister said that the tomato price reached the highest at Rs 13 per kg, while the lowest was Rs 9, while it was priced at Rs 12 on average in some areas in Rapthadu market on Sunday. He said that 30-40 metric tonnes of tomatoes used to reach Pathikonda market on a regular basis, and due to the Dasara vacation, an additional quantum of 10 metric tonnes of tomatoes reached the market, while some farmers dumped second-grade tomatoes on the roads and created some panic-like situations with their price.

The minister made it clear that so far 10 metric tonnes of tomatoes were sent to several rythu bazaars, and an additional 10 metric tonnes of tomatoes were produced from Pathikonda market and sent to the processing units in Chittoor, and assured to send 15 metric tonnes of tomatoes to the rythu bazaars on Tuesday.

Following rains in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the quantum of export of tomatoes had come down, while the heavy rainfall also hit their sale, the minister observed, and sounded confident of getting a better price and assured all help to the farmers from the state government.