Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to ensure that governmental help reached all the families in the flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister suggested distributing aid to the victims once the damage assessments are completed.

Naidu on Friday reviewed the flood-relief efforts and the distribution of aid to the victims. “I am very particular that the enumeration of the flood-affected should be conducted properly and the assistance should reach all the affected persons,” he said.

The list of the victims should be made scientifically, mainly vis-a-vis compensation. If the assessment of the damage was completed soon, the governmental assistance would reach the victims by September 17, he said.

The officials noted that the government was planning to provide assistance not only to those whose houses were totally submerged but also to those who were staying on the first floor of the buildings in the affected areas.

The government is planning a two-way assistance; one for those who lived on the first floor and suffered losses of domestic articles; two, for those who stayed on the second floor.

Some compensation would be paid to those whose two-wheelers got damaged in the floods.

“New houses will be built for those whose houses were completely damaged. As per estimates, some 2,13,456 houses were totally submerged. Thousands of two-wheelers, cars and autos too got damaged. Proper compensation will be paid for all these people,” the chief minister said.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Payyavula Kesav, Anagani Satyaprasad, P Narayana and Nadendla Manohar and officials of various departments were present.