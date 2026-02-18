Assembly Speaker Announces Study Trip for Students to Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday received nearly 300 students who gained first-hand experience of how the legislature functions.

With this, nearly 1,400 students have witnessed the proceedings of the House during the past six days. In the process, the future citizens are getting familiarised with democratic values, parliamentary procedures and the law-making process.

The young visitors keenly observed debates on public issues and closely followed the conduct of business, gaining insights into how policies are shaped and laws enacted.

Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu personally interacted with the students during a break in the session. He responded patiently to the students’ queries.

Announcing a further learning opportunity for the students, the speaker said arrangements will soon be made to take students to the Polavaram Project, one of the state’s flagship irrigation ventures. Such exposure, he observed, will broaden the students’ understanding of development initiatives.

Ayyanna Patrudu exhorted students not to confine themselves to mere career aspirations. “A job may serve one’s family. But politics offers a platform to serve the society at large,” he said, urging the youth to consider entering public life to contribute to nation-building.

Legislators posed for group photographs with students from their respective segments. They included deputy speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Finance minister Payyavula Keshav, government chief whip G. V. Anjaneyulu, and MLAs Bode Prasad, Surendra Babu, Venigandla Ramu, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Bommidi Nayakar, Bandaru Sravani and Yarlagadda Venkata Rao.

Expressing their delight, students said their first-hand experience has enriched their knowledge and inspired them to carry out their civic responsibilities diligently.