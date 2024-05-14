Assembly polls: Andhra Pradesh records 78.46 percent voter turnout

Amaravati: The elections for Andhra Pradesh Assembly were successfully held on Monday with few reported incidents of violence in some parts of the state.



According to the Election Commision of India (ECI), a voter turnout of 78.46 percent was registered in the State.Out of the 175 Assembly constituencies, the Dharmavaram constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district has recorded the highest voter turnout with 88. 61 percent, followed by Ungutur constituency in Eluru district with 87.75 percent.Noted constituencies, from where party chiefs YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) and K Pawan Kalyan (JSP) contested also recorded over 80 percent voter turnout. Pulivendla in YSR Kadapa, Kuppam in Chittoor and Pithapuram in Kakinada have recorded 81.06, 85.87 and 81.45 percent voter turnouts respectively.With 55.45 percent, the Paderu constituency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest voter turnout in the State.Andhra Pradesh simultaneously went into polls for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly on Monday. 78.25 percent voters polled their votes in the Lok Sabha elections.