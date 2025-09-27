Assembly Passes AP GST Bill, Staff Pay Bill, Farm Bill

VIJAYAWADA: The state assembly on Friday unanimously passed the Andhra Pradesh GST (amendment) bill 2025, tabled by finance minister Payyavula Keshav, after a detailed discussion.

Presenting the bill, the minister explained that earlier, there were four different GST tax slabs, which caused confusion, leading to a simplification of the system across the country.

He said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after six to eight months of extensive deliberations, had consolidated thousands of goods into just two tax slabs.

Comparing the GST reforms to a "surgical strike," Keshav said such sweeping reforms in GST were unprecedented. The reform is expected to benefit AP citizens by more than Rs 8,000 crore, he said.

The minister said activities related to the campaign had commenced from Sept 22. Post-festival, a door-to-door GST awareness campaign would be taken up to explain the changes to the public. He said thousands of meetings would be organised across the state.

After the bill’s passage, the assembly unanimously passed the AP (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the AP (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Bill.