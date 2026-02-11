Assembly Is No Platform to Air Personal Vendettas, AP CM Tells MLAs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday cautioned alliance legislators against turning the assembly into a platform for airing personal vendettas. They must uphold unity and discipline both inside and outside the house.

Addressing the three-party alliance’s legislature party meeting in the context of the Budget session, Naidu said the partners have maintained cohesion over the past 20 months. The same spirit must prevail at the grassroots level.

He advised leaders of the three parties to hold joint meetings at district- level to further strengthen coordination.

Making it clear that MLAs’ performance would be closely monitored, the chief minister said he would personally review their functioning during the assembly sessions. “I will speak to 40 MLAs individually and assess their work. Stop narrating irrelevant stories and be prepared with subject knowledge. I am noting who speaks and what they speak,” he said bluntly.

Naidu directed all legislators to remain present in the house during the sittings from 8.30am to 2pm. “I will be in the assembly every day from 11am till the end. Whatever we speak in the house concerns the state’s five crore people. Make your points within three to seven minutes and stay focused.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that the benefits of the government schemes must be communicated to the public. “Highway works worth over Rs.1 lakh crore and railway projects exceeding Rs.90,000 crore are currently underway in the state.”

Referring to the turnaround of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he noted that the unit, which had posted a loss of Rs.450 crore in the same quarter last year, has now recovered to register a profit of about Rs.54 crore.

Naidu urged MLAs to leverage centrally sponsored schemes to the fullest and bring constituency-specific issues to his notice for resolution. He asserted that the Centre was “very positive” towards Andhra Pradesh.

The CM accused the previous government of showing disregard for religious sentiments. He alleged that several temple attacks, including the vandalism at Ramatheertham Temple, took place during the YSRC tenure.

He also criticised alleged irregularities in temple administration, including the controversy surrounding the Tirumala laddu, and asserted that the NDA government respected all religions.

Stressing accountability, Naidu warned TD leaders against making irresponsible remarks. “We are answerable to five crore people. Development is our goal, and unity is our strength,” he said.