Assembly Adopts Resolution for Viksit Bharat–Swarnandhra 2047

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution pledging the state’s commitment to the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat and charting an ambitious roadmap to transform AP into a robust economic powerhouse by 2047.

Introducing the resolution, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, said the state government would align its policies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and developed India. He emphasised that AP would strive to strengthen its economic, social and cultural fabric while contributing to the larger national goal of making India a leading economy by 2047.

The resolution stated that the alliance government in the state aimed to position AP at the forefront of development across sectors in line with the Viksit Bharat–2047 mission. As part of this long-term vision, the government has set a target of transforming the state into a `308 lakh crore economy by the time India celebrates the century of its Independence, he said.

Naidu told the assembly that the government is committed to achieving sustained economic progress through the development of local industries, enhancement of per capita income and maintaining a steady annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

Calling this a “historic moment”, the chief minister urged members of the assembly to collectively take the “Viksit Bharat–Swarnandhra 2047 Sankalp Pratigya” to support the goals of the central and state governments.

Highlighting the strategy to strengthen the state’s manufacturing base, the resolution proposed a two-phase approach built around the “Vocal for Local” and “Local to Global” initiatives.

In the first phase, the focus would be on boosting local production and creating strong brand identities for products made in the state. In the second phase, these products would be scaled up to global standards and positioned to compete in international markets.

The government also emphasised the need to promote the principle of “Every Home for Swadeshi” by encouraging citizens to prioritise locally produced goods.

The resolution underscored full support for MSMEs, artisans, traditional craftsmen, farmers, handloom workers and young entrepreneurs to strengthen the grassroots economy.

It also called for greater promotion of the state’s historical sites, tourist destinations and pilgrimage centres, stating that such efforts would help preserve AP’s cultural heritage while strengthening economic self-reliance.

The Assembly observed that a collective commitment by elected representatives towards the state’s development would ultimately contribute to India’s progress.