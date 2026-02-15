ASR’s Matsya Gundam Temple Buzzes With Devotion On Maha Shivaratri

Visakhapatnam: The sacred Shaivite shrine of Matsya Gundam Sri Matsya Lingeshwara Swamy in Paderu was alive with devotion and celebration on Sunday as thousands of devotees gathered to observe Maha Shivaratri.

The festivities commenced with special pujas performed by the joint collector and the Paderu ITDA project officer, Thirumani Sri Pooja.

She said the district administration would ensure a smooth celebration.

The shrine, revered for its unique fish and Naga deities that are believed to grant devotees' wishes, has been holding special pujas throughout the day. Pilgrims from across north Andhra arrived in a steady stream. A larger influx is expected by nightfall. To enhance the festive atmosphere, cultural programs featuring traditional music, dance, and bhajans have been arranged.

The temple premises, filled with chants and prayers, have been effectively managed to prevent overcrowding.

The celebrations would continue for two days, with cultural programmes organised under the committee’s guidance.

To assist with travel, special buses have been arranged from the Paderu RTC complex, with women utilising free rides under the Stree Shakti scheme.

On Monday, a large number of devotees are expected to take ritual baths in Matsyagundam. Warning boards, sanitation staff, and protective arrangements were arranged to maintain order and hygiene.

Designated parking zones have been created to alleviate traffic congestion around the temple.