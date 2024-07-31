ASR waterfalls a huge draw for tourists

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the ITDA granted permission to visit popular tourist spots like Kothapet, Katiki, Ranajilleda, and Chaparai falls in ASR district, heavy rains and floods temporarily halted the visits.

However, the falls returned to their natural beauty once the rain and floods receded. ITDA project officer V. Abhishek told Deccan Chronicle, "Due to heavy rains, we stopped allowing visits to rivers and waterfalls under ITDA, but after the rains subsided, we opened all the places to visitors. Tourists are also coming in large numbers."

Sandeep, a visitor, described Kothapalli as a beautiful scenic spot surrounded by waterfalls, green coffee plantations, and strawberry fields—a must-visit place. However, he noted that no food stalls are nearby, forcing visitors to bring their food from home.

"Chaparai waterfall, also known as Dumbriguda waterfall, is my favourite. Generally, during monsoon, Chaparral waterfall is a must-visit location. It recharges your energy with its water flow. The special thing about this place is that the waterfalls are steep from the hills. The area is famous for picnics and I come here during monsoons," said Praveena Gamidi, who works in the software industry in Vizag.

"Katiki waterfall is named after a nearby village. Its specialty is that the waterfalls receive water from more than 100 feet high. There is a beautiful environment around this place. As this area is suitable for trekking, I came for trekking with my friends. We enjoyed the specialty of this place which is bamboo chicken," said Safi Ahmed, a student of Andhra University.