ASR Tribal Fishermen Seek Government Help Following Cyclone

Visakhapatnam: Following Cyclone Montha over ASR district, seventy tribal fishing families from villages of Jeegulapadu and Deblapadu, who belong to the Gadabha PVTG community, have been unable to fish for four days. As a result, their livelihoods have been disrupted, leading to food shortages.

Fisherfolk Shobha Madhu and Killo Demudu said many of their boats and nets have got damaged or are entangled in the Thatipudi Dam’s water following the cyclone. They have sought assistance from the state government in this regard.

Incidentally, former ITDA project officer Abhishek had visited these villages by boat, navigating through the Gosthani that flows through the Thatipudi Dam. He observed that boats and fishing nets could be provided to the villagers, so that they could earn their livelihood.

However, the villagers have received no such help. The community continues to rely on the stream that connects Gosthani and Thatipudi, where they fish using handmade wooden boats and palm paddles.

Fisherman Killo Ramesh has expressed anxiety in case the state government does not extend immediate support.

CPM leader K. Govinda Rao has demanded urgent assistance for tribal fishermen working between Thatipudi and Gosthani. He warned that if no help is forthcoming, the fishing community people will stage a protest before the ITDA project office.



