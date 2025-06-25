ASR Plans Yoga For All Schools Post Record Feat

Visakhapatnam:After 22,000 tribal students from the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district created history by simultaneously performing 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes on June 21 during 'Yoga Andhra' at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam, the district administration now plans to introduce yoga practice in every school in the district.

The district has 196 ashram schools and over 2,000 private and government schools, enrolling just over two lakh students. Of these, about 60 per cent are girls.



District collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said, “The global award is a great inspiration for both students and teachers. We are now seriously planning to introduce yoga classes in every school.”



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday, he said that with the help of existing physical education teachers and physical directors, yoga will be taught systematically using audio-visual kits. He also mentioned that education minister Nara Lokesh had announced plans to include yoga in the school syllabus, which would further strengthen the initiative.

Highlighting the issue of anaemia among girls, the collector added that the school menu would be revised to enhance nutritional content, overseen by a special committee. Students interested in sports and games will receive specialised training, along with a dedicated diet plan.